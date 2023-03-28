Machine gun and drugs found during Finglas search

Items seized during an Operation Thor search in Finglas on Monday. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

Machine guns and thousands of euro worth of drugs have been uncovered following a search of wasteland in Finglas, Dublin.

Gardaí said officers, assisted by the dog unit, uncovered a Scorpion Machine Pistol with magazine clip, ammunition and a silencer; an RAK 63 Machine Pistol and magazine clip; and a Sig Saur Pistol with ammunition during the operation targeting organised crime.

Some of the haul, which also included approximately €177,000 of suspected drugs, had been buried in a barrel.

The search, conducted as part of Operation Thor, took place at vacant waste land in the Finglas area at approximately 3pm on Monday. It involved gardaí from the Finglas Detective Unit supported by the K District Task Force and the Garda Dog Unit,.

“During the course of this search, Gardaí located and seized a number of items at various locations within the waste land, including in a barrel which had been buried into the ground,” An Garda said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Suspected cocaine with an estimated value of approximately €92,000 and suspected cannabis with an estimated value of approximately €85,000 was also seized.”

The firearms and drugs are due to be sent for analysis at the Garda Ballistics Unit and Forensic Science Ireland respectively. Investigations are ongoing.

Tallaght seizure

Separately, more than €190,000 worth of drugs were seized in Tallaght, Dublin.

Gardai said the discovery of the drugs followed a search of a property and a vehicle under warrant on Tuesday morning.

Members of the drugs unit valued suspected cocaine at €125,020 and cannabis at €66,200. Additionally, €2,560 in cash was also located at the property.

The drugs seized will undergo further analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).