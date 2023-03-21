Murder inquiry launched after woman’s body is found in Co Armagh home

Police in Northern Ireland have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Co Armagh. Photograph: PA

A murder investigation is underway following the death of a woman in a house fire in Portadown.

The 37-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services attended the blaze in the Church street area of the Co Armagh town at around 2.15 on Tuesday.

A number of residents were evacuated from their homes due to the fire and PSNI forensic officers were present today.

A cordon remains around the house.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson confirmed that an investigation has been ordered into the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

“Our investigation continues, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything untoward, to please get in touch,” she said.