Revenue seize drugs and cigarettes worth almost €620,000

Cannabis and cigarettes worth more than €617,000 have been seized by Revenue in two separate operations at Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford and in Co Louth over recent days.

Revenue officers seized more than 28.5 kilograms of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of more than €570,000 at Rosslare Europort on Monday.

The drugs were discovered with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile X-ray scanner and detector dog Jasper, concealed on an trailer that had arrived from Cherbourg in France on Sunday.

Separately, as part of an intelligence-led operation on Saturday, Revenue officers seized 60,000 cigarettes following the search of a vehicle in Drogheda.

The illicit cigarettes, branded ‘Minsk’, have an estimated retail value of €47,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €37,000.

Two men in their 30s and 40s have been questioned, a statement from Revenue said.