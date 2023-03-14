Woman (50s) arrested as €130,000 worth of drugs and €39,000 in cash seized by gardaí

The woman is due to appear before Tallaght District Court on Tuesday morning

A woman in her 50s is due to appear in court this morning charged over the seizure of an estimated €130,000 worth of drugs and €39,000 in cash in Dublin city centre on Monday night.

Gardaí searched a residence in the Christchurch area of Dublin 8 at 11.30pm.

They seized 800g of suspected Diamorphine, with an estimated value of €113,000, and 250g of suspected cocaine, with an estimated value of €17,500, along with cash amounting to €39,000.

All of the suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The woman, aged in her early 50s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Tallaght Garda station where she was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

She has since been charged and is scheduled to appear before Tallaght District Court on Tuesday morning.

The seizure came as part of Operation Tara, a national anti-drugs strategy unveiled in July 2021.