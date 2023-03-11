Man released without charge following fatal Newbridge assault

Gardaí started a murder investigation after a man in his 40s died following an assault in Newbridge on Wednesday. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man in his 30s has been released from custody without charge following a fatal assault Co Kildare this week.

Gardaí started a murder investigation after a man in his 40s died following an assault in Newbridge on Wednesday.

It is understood the man was beaten and seriously injured after a row broke out in a house in the Piercetown area.

He was found with serious injuries by gardaí at 10.30am on Wednesday and taken to Naas General Hospital, where he died on Friday afternoon.

The name of the man has not been released, but a local source said he is believed to be a Polish national.