Cocaine, cannabis and cash seized in Co Wicklow raids

Gardaí seized cocaine and cannabis herb amphetamine in raids on houses and an industrial unit in Co Wicklow on Friday.

The houses were in Wicklow town and Greystones, while the industrial unit was in Delgany. The drugs have an estimated street value of €27,000. Some €6,000 in cash was also recovered as part of Operation Tara.

Other items used in the distribution of drugs – including a weighing scales, plastic packaging and containers – were also recovered.

Two men aged in their 20s were arrested and detained for questioning at Bray and Wicklow Garda stations.

Both have since been charged and are expected to appear before the District Court in the coming weeks.

Operation Tara was unveiled by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021. Its focus is on drug-trafficking networks operating or controlled from Ireland.