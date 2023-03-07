Man charged with murder of elderly neighbour John Brogan in Castlebar, Co Mayo

The body of the elderly man was found at a burning house at Pheasant Hill in Castlebar, Co Mayo, shortly after 6.30pm on Sunday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

A man appeared in court on Tuesday charged with the murder of an elderly Co Mayo neighbour at his home on Sunday evening.

Kevin McHale from Annagh, Castlebar, appeared before Judge Fiona Lydon at a sitting of Castlebar District Court.

He is charged with the murder of John Brogan (83); Pheasant Hill, Cloonkeen, Castlebar on Sunday last, March

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given to the court by Detective Sergeant Michael Doherty.

Det Sgt Doherty gave evidence of arresting the accused at 11.12am in Castlebar Garda Station this morning and charging him at 11.43am. The accused made no reply to the charge after being cautioned.

Gary Mulchrone, solicitor, told the judge there was no application for bail in light of the seriousness of the charge.

Mr Mulchrone applied for legal aid stating the accused was dependent on social welfare.

Remanding the accused in custody until Friday, Judge Lydon said he should receive whatever medical and psychiatric intervention deemed necessary.