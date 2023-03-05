Man arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in house in Co Mayo

The man is detained in Castlebar Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a body in a house that was on fire in Castlebar, Co Mayo, on Sunday evening.

Shortly after 6.30pm, gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of a fire at a house on Pheasanthill, Castlebar, Co Mayo. The body of a man was discovered inside the residence.

The arrested man is detained in Castlebar Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene is preserved and the services of the Garda Technical Bureau and the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested.

Gardaí in Castlebar are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them at Castlebar Garda station on 094 903 8200, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

A Garda spokesman said investigations are ongoing and that there is no further comment at this time.