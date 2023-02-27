Teenager fatally stabbed in Swords was ‘loved by everyone’

Marius Mamaliga was pronounced dead in Beaumont Hospital on Sunday after suffering a stab wound during an incident in Swords on Thursday

A teenager who was fatally stabbed in Swords, north Dublin, has been described by his best friend as someone who was “loved by everyone around him”.

Marius Mamaliga (19) was pronounced dead in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, on Sunday after suffering a stab wound during an incident in Swords on Thursday.

The Dubliner’s friend, Matthew Czujek, has paid tribute to him saying he “meant a lot to his friends” and “never failed to make them laugh and was always there for them when they needed him”.

“We all love him very much and may he forever be in our hearts,” he said in an online tribute as he established a fund to assist Mr Mamaliga’s family to meet the costs of the funeral for their son.

READ MORE

That fund was set up on Sunday after news of Mr Mamaliga’s death was confirmed and by Monday afternoon had raised just over €16,000 from 600 donors. Mr Czujek said the money would help the Mamaliga family through “these tough times” and would enable them “give Marius the memorial he deserves”.

“Marius and his family had been my neighbours and close friends for many years,” he said. “I grew up with Marius and spent most of my childhood with him, walking to and from school every day. He was always there for everyone during hard times. He’s made me who I am today and I will forever be grateful for his kindness and friendship.”

Rivervalley & Ashbourne Taekwon-Do Club said it “would like to pass on their deepest sympathies to the family of our past student... Before Marius left our club he competed at international level representing Ireland in sparring,” it said.

Mr Mamaliga was rushed to Beaumont Hospital from the scene of the attack at Forest Court, Swords, at 7.14pm on Thursday.

On Saturday, Brandon Gavin (20), Brookdale Road, Rivervalley, Swords, appeared before Dublin District Court charged under section four of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act with causing serious harm to Mr Mamaliga, at Forest Court, Swords, on Thursday evening.

He was remanded in custody with consent to bail and will appear at Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday.