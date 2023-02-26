Police granted more time to question suspect in Caldwell shooting

More than 1,000 people joined a rally in support of DCI John Caldwell who was shot while attending a football coaching session with his son in Omagh. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Police investigating the shooting of a senior off-duty police officer in Omagh have been granted more time to question a suspect.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell remains critically ill after the attack outside a sports complex in the Co Tyrone town last Wednesday evening, when he was shot multiple times in front of his son as he was putting footballs into the boot of his car.

Six men, aged 22, 38, 43, 45, 47 and 71, have been arrested since Thursday. Dissident republican group, the New IRA, is the main line of inquiry.

On Sunday, the PSNI said a court in Belfast had allowed detectives more time to detain a 43-year-old man arrested in connection with the investigation. The extension will last until 10pm on Tuesday, February 28th.

“All six arrested men remain in custody in the serious crime suite at Musgrave Police station,” a PSNI spokesman said.

On Saturday, more than 1,000 people took part in a walk and a rally to show support for DCI Caldwell, who is one of the North’s most high-profile police officers and well known in Omagh for his cross-community work through sport.

He was coaching the under-15 Beragh Swifts soccer team at the Omagh Youth Sport complex before being targeted in the car park. Many teenagers witnessed the attack.

Policing representative body, the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, said DCI Caldwell had suffered life-changing injuries.

Those attending the rally held posters which said “No going back! Unite against paramilitary violence.”

Beragh Swifts FC organised the walk to Beragh Red Knights GAA club in the Co Tyrone village. Constable Ronan Kerr was a member of the club when he was murdered by a booby-trap bomb in 2011.

After the walk, police confirmed that a security alert was ongoing in the Beragh area after a suspicious object was found on Dervahroy Road.

The rally took place in Omagh’s main street near the site of the dissident republican bomb that killed 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins, in 1998.

Organised by trade unions, a minute’s silence was observed.

Anton McCabe, secretary of Omagh Trade Union Council, said they were mindful a man remained critically ill, and children traumatised by the incident, and wanted to have a rally that was as respectful as possible.

“We are here today to say no going back – no going back to violence, fear and injustices,” he said.