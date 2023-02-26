Irish citizen of Russian origin has Australian visa cancelled on security grounds

Marina Sologub (39) has not been convicted of any crimes and no charges have been brought against her in Australia. Photograph: iStock

A Irish citizen who grew up in Cork has contacted the Department of Foreign Affairs seeking consular assistance after the Australian authorities decided to cancel her visa on national security grounds.

Marina Sologub (39), a Kazakhstan-born ethnic Russian, moved from the Republic to Australia in 2020 on a “distinguished talent visa”.

She was working in the space industry in Australia for a time, the same sector she had built a career in while living in Ireland. Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin on Sunday confirmed Ms Sologub had been in contact with the Irish authorities seeking assistance.

“My understanding is the person has contacted our consular services,” he told RTÉ Radio 1′s This Week programme. “The Australian government – it’s a matter for them in terms of their security situation, and they don’t necessarily contact us in respect of security concerns that they have or in respect of deportations that they make as a result of security concerns.”

Ms Sologub has not been convicted of any crimes and no charges have been brought against her in Australia.

The Australian authorities have in recent months been gradually forcing some Russians, or people they claim have direct or indirect links to Russia, to leave Australia by cancelling their visas. They have done so because they have decided the people involved may pose a security risk to Australia, either directly or indirectly.

Ms Sologub had most recently been working as a procurement adviser for the City of Marion, an electoral area in Adelaide. In a statement to the Sydney Morning Herald, the City of Marion said Ms Sologub advised them her visa had been cancelled, while acting chief executive, Ben Keen, said the Irish national was a contractor employed by an agency.

“After she advised of her visa situation, her access to all council devices was logged out and the devices reset, as per council procedure. The City of Marion has taken the appropriate steps to cease her contract,” he said. “The City of Marion is currently analysing all information that has been accessed as per our policy and procedures.”

It is understood Ms Sologub moved to Ireland as a child and grew up in Cork. Her CV states she completed a Masters degree in Government in University College Cork in 2012. By that time, she claims, she had worked as a parliamentary assistant in Dáil Éireann for then-TD Willie Penrose (Labour), in 2008 and 2009, and for then-TD Bernard Allen (Fine Gael) for a number of months in 2010, when he was chair of the Public Accounts Committee.

Mr Penrose disputed Ms Sologub’s claim that she was employed as his personal assistant, as she has claimed. She worked for a brief period in his Co Westmeath constituency office on a work experience stint but was never a paid employee of the former TD.

The Russian-born Irish citizen claimed in her LinkedIn profile that she worked as a personal assistant to Mr Penrose for one year and five months, in 2008 and 2009.

She says she joined the National Space Centre in Co Cork, stating she worked there from June 2011 to July 2017 and was head of business development. She claims she “developed strategic business opportunities and enhanced relationships with four Fortune Global 500 companies” in that role. She then says she worked as a supply chain manager for a Cork-based business until 2020 before going to Australia.

Her employment record in Australia starts with a four-month stint to the end of 2020 with a space industry company in Adelaide. She then worked as a “freelance development executive”, and also for Deloitte, once again in the space sector, before beginning work in September, 2021 for the City of Marion.

Ms Sologub has been contacted by The Irish Times for comment.