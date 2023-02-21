Call for new policing measures after attack on gardaí in Ballyfermot

A video of a group who were taunting gardaí in Ballyfermot was widely shared on social media.

Ireland is “behind the curve” in tackling intimidation and attacks on law enforcement officers, a Garda representative has said after an assault in Ballyfermot on Monday.

Two Garda cars were damaged and a garda required medical treatment after being hit by a bottle while responding to an incident in Dublin’s south west suburb.





President of the Garda Representative Association (GRA) Brendan O’Connor said people were “laughing at the guards” when vehicles were impounded and were “back in use” hours later when a small proportion of the overall value of the vehicle was paid to retrieve it. In other jurisdictions the vehicles were destroyed, he pointed out.

“In this country we are just behind the curve. We don’t seem to have an individual approach and to be able to adapt as the policing environment becomes more challenging. Our members are feeling vulnerable and isolated,” Mr O’Connor said on Newstalk FM.

Police in other countries were also given training to deal with assaults and there was “the use of sprays to identify people who are concealing their identity”. There were things that needed to be looked at in Ireland, he said.

Regarding the incident on Monday, a Garda spokesman said gardaí had been responding to incidents of dangerous driving and alleged reckless endangerment.

It is understood that, while attempting to intervene, gardaí were confronted by a group who fired missiles. A bottle hit one of the gardaí in the head, and they later received medical treatment.

The incidents took place in the main at the roundabout nearby the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, where a large funeral was taking place. Videos circulated on social media on Monday night show incidents of scrambler bikes blocking Garda cars and objects being thrown at gardaí in the area.

The spokesman said a Garda patrol car and a community policing Garda car were significantly damaged by individuals during the incident. Two men were arrested on the Kylemore Road over suspected dangerous driving, with two motorbikes seized by gardaí, he said.

The pair have since been released with a file to be sent, in both cases to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on Tuesday, Garda representative Mr O’Connor said the recruitment process for gardaí was proving difficult because attacks like the one in Ballyfermot were “feeding in to the perception” that the force was “not an attractive career”.

“To see those guards surrounded by such an aggressive mob is quite unsettling for anybody but especially for our members and for their families. But it lays bare for the public what the GRA have been trying to say, and calling out for over the last number of years, which is the vulnerability of our members. The lack of resources, the lack of back up and the dangerous environment that our members are working in,” he said.

It was “no coincidence” that gardaí were seeing the highest level of resignations and retirements in places in Dublin where attacks on gardaí had taken place, Mr O’Connor said.

The sharing of videos of such incidents on social media was “very concerning,” he added, saying it had the potential to “normalise these attacks”.

Speaking to The Irish Times on Tuesday, Sinn Féin councillor in Ballyfermot Daithí Doolin said the community felt “under siege” due to the actions of a small group of people who were now “holding the community and the gardaí to ransom”.

“Their behaviour is unacceptable. They cast a shadow over a funeral, a family in mourning,” Mr Doolin said.

In September last year, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee promised a long-term strategy to address problems in the Cherry Orchard area of Ballyfermot after a Garda car was rammed by youths in a stolen car. The plan was to involve more gardaí and increased investment in a range of services.

However, to date there has been “no group put together and no plan”, Mr Doolin said. There were 18 fewer Gardaí in the Ballyfermot area compared to a number of years ago.

“The lack of a plan has undermined community morale and that vacuum gets filled by violence. It’s time the Government wake up and realise this is a crisis. We’ve had enough of promises and reports, we need action”.

People Before Profit councillor Hazel de Nortúin said a discussion was also needed on social media and how it is “desensitising young people” to the serious nature of incidents like this when footage is shared on social media “and treated as a joke”.

“Everyone is condemning the attack but we need to have a discussion on why violence like this is happening and recurring,” she said.

Councillors were adamant there was plenty of youth services and “brilliant youth workers” in the area who were working with young people to “identify their issues and help them” but ultimately there was a question of “where do you send them when public services just aren’t there?” Ms de Nortúin said.

“You can have the best workers in the world but the public services across the country are lacking. There aren’t enough beds in mental health facilities if you identify mental illness or addiction as something that’s needed, there aren’t enough refuges if the domestic situation is a problem.”

The community was being neglected by government, she said, and it was having a “traumatic effect”.

“If it was happening in other areas there’d be a major crackdown, but it’s allowed to roll on here. We’re met with promises but no urgency,” Ms de Nortúin said.

Sinn Féin spokesman on justice Martin Kenny TD condemned the incident, which comes in the wake of more than 100 resignations from An Garda Síochána in 2022. Speaking on Monday evening, Mr Kenny said “these horrendous attacks cannot and will not be tolerated”.

“The details emerging about this incident are frightening, and must be causing serious concern for the majority of decent, ordinary people living and working in Ballyfermot and the wider south Dublin area,” he said.Gardaí should be able to carry out their duties safely, he said, adding that the government “must do everything possible to appropriately resource and support police officers”.

Mr Kenny appealed to anyone with information related to the attack to come forward.