Notorious Irish gangland figure Cornelius Price dies in the UK

Cornelius Price's gang has been linked to four murders and dozens of assaults, explosive attacks and other violent incidents. Photograph: Padraig O'Reilly/The Irish Times

Cornelius Price, one of the most feared gangland figures in Ireland, has died in hospital in the UK.

The 41-year-old was the chief suspect in at least three murders including the abduction and murder of pregnant 21-year-old Ana Varslavane and her partner Willie Maughan who he believed posed a threat to his drug dealing operations in Dublin, Meath and Louth.

His gang, known by gardaí as the Price-Maguire organised crime group was one of the factions in a violent feud in Drogheda which resulted in four murders and dozens of assaults, explosive attacks and other violent incidents.

One of those killed was 17-year-old Keane Mulready Woods who was killed by rivals of Price in 2020. The teenager’s dismembered remains were later found in two locations in Dublin.

Price was admitted to hospital in Wales in 2021 with limbic encephalitis, a serious brain condition. His condition worsened last week and he died on Sunday.

At the time of his death he was on bail while awaiting trial in London for his alleged involvement, along with several other men, in a kidnapping and blackmail plot targeting two men. The trial had been adjourned due to Price’s condition.

Gardaí are hopeful Price’s death may result in potential witnesses to feel safe enough to come forward in Ireland, particularly regarding the investigation into the Maughan and Varslavane murders.

The remains of the victims have never been found. Price is suspected of having them burned.

The couple were last seen in 2015 at Price’s sprawling gated compound in Gormanstown, Co Meath which served as a base for his drug dealing operations.

The High Court previously heard Price was suspected of ordering the murder to protect his criminal business.

In particular, it is believed Price, a father of two, ordered the murders as he feared Mr Maughan may have information of the murder of drug dealer Benny Whitehouse in 2014 in which Price was a suspect.

Price is also believed to have ordered a pipe bomb attack on the home of Mr Maughan’s sister shortly after he went missing.

Violence continued to follow Price over the subsequent years as he attempted to expand his operations and eliminate rivals.

In 2017, along with his associate Owen Maguire, he became involved in a feud with notorious drug dealer Robbie Lawlor which saw widespread violence in Drogheda.

In August 2019 Keith Brannigan became the first of four fatal victims in the feud when he was shot dead, allegedly on Price’s orders, at the Ashling Holiday Park in Clogherhead, Co Louth.

Mulready-Woods was killed the following January in revenge on the orders of Robbie Lawlor, a rival of Price’s and a notoriously violent criminal.

Lawlor was murdered himself three months later, in April 2020, after being lured to Belfast.

Associates of Price, including some linked to gangland crime in Limerick, are believed to have carried out the shooting. Shortly afterwards, Price posted a video to social media toasting Lawlor’s death.

Pressure increased on Price, both from his feud rivals and the Garda which launched operation Stratus and raided his properties several times.

Shortly after the Mulready-Woods murder, Price fled to the UK midlands where he became involved in the London kidnap plot.

Price and several associates were suspected of abducting and drugging two brothers before making them call their relatives and ask for a £300,000 ransom.

The men were subsequently rescued by armed police and Price was arrested. However he was diagnosed with the brain illness a short time later and admitted to hospital.

“I’ve got justice today,” Mr Maughan’s mother Nell said in a video message posted to social media on Monday. “God has done justice.”