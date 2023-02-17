Three men arrested over spate of golf club burglaries

Three men have been arrested following a Garda search operation relating to burglaries at golf clubs around the country in recent days.

As part of Operation Thor, Gardaí from the Laois – Offaly and Meath Divisions carried out a search of a premises in Ashbourne, Co Meath on Thursday evening. The search was carried out following burglaries in recent days at a number of golf clubs around the country.

Two vehicles were seized as part of the search operation and three men were arrested. Two of the men are aged in their 20s and one is in his late teens.

All three are currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 in a number of Garda Stations in the midlands. They can be detained for up to 7 days.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.