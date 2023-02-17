Four men surrendered to Polish police at Baldonnel

Baldonnel Aerodrome is the headquarters and sole airfield of the Irish Air Corps and is used for other government purposes. File photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/Irish Times

Four men were surrendered by gardaí to Polish national police at Baldonnel Aerodrome in west Dublin earlier on Friday.

All the men were in their forties and had previously been arrested on European Arrest Warrants issued by Polish authorities.

“The operation highlighted strong international co-operation between An Garda Síochána and international partners, resulting in the removal of fugitives who posed a risk to communities in Ireland,” Detective Superintendent Michael Mullen of the Garda extradition unit said today.

“This operation also highlights the continued commitment of domestic stakeholders including the Department of Justice, The Defence Forces and the Irish Prison Service all of whom work in tandem to ensure wanted fugitives are brought to justice,” he added.

They were surrendered by Gardaí from the Garda Extradition Unit, Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

