Two arrested after gunshot outside Longford pub

Two men are in garda custody this morning after a shot was fired outside a pub in north Longford.

Gardaí were called to the scene at the Glenview Lounge in Aughnacliffe at 11pm on Friday night amid reports that a firearm had been discharged.

No injuries were reported, but it’s understood at least one shot was fired at a car that was parked up outside the premises.

Detectives later arrested a man in his 20s and a teenager over the incident with both currently being detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act.

“Gardaí are investigating the discharge of a firearm that occurred outside a licenced premises in the Aughnacliffe area, Co. Longford at approximately 11:00pm on Friday 10th February 2023,” said a spokesperson.

“A vehicle was damaged in the incident. No injuries were reported.

“Two males, one in his 20s and one in his late teens, have been arrested and are currently detained at Longford Garda Station under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

“Investigations are ongoing.”