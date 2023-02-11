Gardaí renew appeal for information on murder of Andrew Burns 15 years ago

Gardaí say that the family of the late Andrew Burns 'remain devastated' by his murder

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information on the eve of the 15th anniversary of the murder of a 27-year-old painter and decorator at Donnylop, Castlefin in Co Donegal.

In 2012, a 37-year-old man was jailed for life for the murder of Andrew Burns, who was shot twice in the back on February 12th, 2008. He was found on a roadway close to Donnyloop Church.

It is believed a number of individuals were involved in his murder.

Martin Kelly from Strabane, who was jailed for the murder, was a gunman linked to the dissident republican group using the name Óglaigh na hÉireann.

Gardaí say that the family of the late Mr Burns “remain devastated by this heinous act” and continue to struggle to come to terms with his murder.

“An Garda Síochána are very grateful for all the witnesses that have come forward and made statements in the intervening years. As we approach this 15th anniversary, An Garda Síochána is urging anyone with any information no matter how insignificant it may seem to them to come forward and speak with An Garda Síochána.”

In particular, the investigation team at Letterkenny Garda station would like to specifically appeal to the occupant or occupants of a red vehicle that it is believed to have been in the car park at Donnyloop church at around 7pm on the evening of the murder.

The investigation team do not believe that the occupant or occupants of this red vehicle were in any way connected with the murder of Andrew but they may have vital information to offer due to their presence at the car park at Donnyloop church on the evening in question.

Information received by An Garda Síochána will be treated in the strictest confidence. Anyone with information is asked to please contact the incident room at Letterkenny Garda station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or make contact with any Garda station.