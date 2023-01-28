Crime & Law

Windows and TVs smashed after 20 masked men damage Belfast bar

Some men were armed with baseball bats during the incident which happened on Friday evening

epa07261133 (FILE) - Northern Ireland's PSNI crest outside Antrim police station in Antrim, Northern Ireland, 02 May 2014 (reissued 04 January 2019). British media reports on 04 January 2019 state Police Service of Northern Ireland, PSNI has asked up to 1,000 officers to be deployed in Northern Ireland as a reinforcement in case of a no-deal Brexit. Authorities fear violence could occur if a hard border will be established between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland. EPA/PAUL MCERLANE

Detectives are appealing for information about the incident. Photograph: Paul McErlane

Sat Jan 28 2023 - 19:33

Twenty masked men armed with baseball bats have smashed windows and TVs in a Belfast bar, police have said.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of criminal damage in the bar on the Shankill Road on Friday evening.

“At approximately 7.15pm we received a report that around 20 masked men, some armed with baseball bats, had entered the bar,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“They proceeded to smash a number of windows and TVs and caused extensive damage to the interior of the premises before leaving.

READ MORE

“Luckily no one was injured during the incident.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist with our inquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1696 of 27/01/23.” – PA

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI)Belfast
LATEST STORIES