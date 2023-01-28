Windows and TVs smashed after 20 masked men damage Belfast bar

Detectives are appealing for information about the incident. Photograph: Paul McErlane

Twenty masked men armed with baseball bats have smashed windows and TVs in a Belfast bar, police have said.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of criminal damage in the bar on the Shankill Road on Friday evening.

“At approximately 7.15pm we received a report that around 20 masked men, some armed with baseball bats, had entered the bar,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“They proceeded to smash a number of windows and TVs and caused extensive damage to the interior of the premises before leaving.

“Luckily no one was injured during the incident.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist with our inquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1696 of 27/01/23.” – PA