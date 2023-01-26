Investigation after inmate (20s) found dead at Castlerea Prison

An investigation is underway into the death of a young inmate at Castlerea Prison. Photograph: David Sleator

The remand prisoner, aged in his 20s and from Co Donegal, was found dead at the Co Roscommon jail early on Thursday.

In response to queries, the Irish Prison Service said it could confirm the death “in custody of a person in the custody of the Irish Prison Service on 26th January 2023″, It said the man’s “next of kin have been notified”.

“This death in custody will be investigated by the Irish Prison Service, The Inspector of Prisons and An Garda Síochána, where circumstances warrant,” a spokesman said. “The cause of death is determined by the coroner’s office.”