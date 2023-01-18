Gardaí investigate after thieves ram Hugo Boss store on Grafton Street

The Hugo Boss store at 67/68 Grafton Street was targetted in a ramming incident on Wednesday morning

Gardaí are investigating after thieves rammed the Hugo Boss store on Grafton Street in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened shortly before 4.30am.

It’s understood that extensive damage has been caused to the front of the store and a number of items were taken.

Hugo Boss opened in 2015 on Grafton Street, near the Chatham Street junction.

Gardaí remain at the scene this morning and a statement from gardaí said: “No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.”

The Canada Goose clothing store was tagetted in a robbery in January 2021, while retailers were shut during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Two men were captured on CCTV cycling to the store on Grafton Street in Dublin city centre, smashing glass in the front door and stealing ten jackets and jumpers.

