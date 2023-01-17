Teenager arrested for questioning over knife attack in Co Cork

Detectives arrested the 17 year old on suspicion of assault causing harm just before midnight on Monday. Photograph: iStock

Gardaí have arrested a teenager for questioning over a knife attack in Co Cork, which has left another teenager in critical condition in a local hospital.

Detectives arrested the 17 year old just before midnight for questioning about the attack on an 18 year old earlier in the night in Carrigaline in South Cork.

It’s understood the two teenagers had been drinking together in town when a row broke out between them as they walked along a laneway near Church Hill in the town at about 11.30pm.

It’s believed that the 17 year old pulled a knife that he was carrying and stabbed the other teenager several times in the upper body during the attack, which lasted a few minutes.

The emergency services were alerted and paramedics worked to stabilise the injured teenager at the scene before he was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

The teenager underwent emergency surgery at the hospital for multiple stab wounds and he is on Tuesday described as being in “a critical but stable condition” at the hospital.

Meanwhile, detectives arrested the 17 year old on suspicion of assault causing harm just before midnight on Monday and he was taken to Togher Garda station for questioning.

The teenager was arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows gardaí to detain suspects for up to 24 hours before they have to be charged or released.

Anyone who can assist gardaí with their investigation is asked to contact Togher Garda station on 021-4947120 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.