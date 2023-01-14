Man stabbed to death in Finglas named locally as Brian Hogan

A garda at the scene of the stabbing at Collins Place, Finglas, Co Dublin. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

The man stabbed to death in Finglas, northwest Dublin, on Friday night has been named locally as Brian Hogan.

Mr Hogan, who was in his late 30s, was stabbed in Collins Place, Finglas, Dublin 11, at about 7pm.

Emergency services and gardaí responded to a call about the incident and discovered Mr Hogan in the front garden of a property. Attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Garda spokesman confirmed a murder investigation is under way. Two men, who are both in their 30s, were arrested on Friday night on suspicion of murder.

READ MORE

The scene of the incident has been sealed off and preserved for examination by the Garda technical bureau.

The two men who were arrested are being held in Finglas and Blanchardstown Garda stations under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Detectives can detain the two men for up to 24 hours after arrest. However, due to rest periods taken by the two, gardaí can question them into Sunday.

Anyone with information on the fatal stabbing has been asked to contact Finglas Garda station on 01 6667500, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.