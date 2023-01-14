Gardaí investigating woman’s death in Dublin appeal for passengers on bus to come forward

Gardaí at Royal Canal Park, Ashtown, Dublin where the body of a woman in her 40s was discovered in an apartment. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Gardaí investigating the death of a woman in Ashtown, Dublin have appealed for members of the public who travelled on a bus that took a route through the area on Friday morning to come forward.

Investigations are continuing into the death of the woman, named locally as Maud Coffey, who was aged in her 40s. Her body was discovered in an apartment at Royal Canal Park, Dublin 15.

A man in his 50s arrested as part of the investigation remained in Garda custody on Saturday evening at Finglas Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The postmortem on the woman has been completed and a preliminary report has been provided to the investigating team. The Garda said details would not be released for operational reasons.

The scene remains sealed off subject to an ongoing forensic and technical examination.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to the case and a Garda family liaison officer continues to liaise with the family of the woman.

As part of this investigation, gardaí are appealing to passengers who were travelling on Dublin Bus route number 120 (Rathbourne Avenue to Merrion Road) on Friday morning to come forward.

This bus departed Rathbourne Avenue at approximately 8.30am and travelled to Spindrift Avenue, Royal Canal Park, Dublin 15, where an incident took place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone that was travelling on this bus, or to anyone who was in the vicinity of Spindrift Avenue, between 8.15am and 9am to contact them.

They are also appealing to those with video footage from the bus or at any of these locations to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to gardaí at Cabra on 01 6667400, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

A vigil for Ms Coffey and other women who have died in violent circumstances in Ireland has been organised for Monday evening in Ashtown.