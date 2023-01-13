Seven arrested in west Dublin drugs seizure

The seven men are being held at garda stations in southwest Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Seven people have been arrested in Dublin in connection with a number of offences including the alleged possession of crack cocaine and heroin.

It followed an operation targeting organised crime and antisocial behaviour in the West Tallaght area.

Six residential properties were searched by gardaí from the Tallaght District at 7am on Friday resulting in the arrests.

These led to the seizure of controlled drugs including heroin and crack cocaine worth in excess of €40,000, while €10,000 in cash was also confiscated.

READ MORE

Two men were arrested under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act in connection with recent incidents involving firearms.

Another four men, who ranged in age from 20 to 40, were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act in relation to the sale and supply of controlled drugs. One man (40) was arrested on foot of a warrant.

All seven were being held at garda stations in southwest Dublin.

Gardaí said the operation was led by the District Detective Unit and Community Policing Units at Tallaght Garda station in collaboration with community stakeholders and South Dublin County Council. The operation is ongoing.