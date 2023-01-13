Two arrested following fatal stabbing in Finglas, Dublin

The two men arrested are being held in Finglas and Blanchardstown garda stations. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A murder investigation has been opened after a man was fatally stabbed at a house in Finglas, northwest Dublin, on Friday night.

The man, in his 30s, was stabbed in Collins Place, Finglas, Dublin 11 at about 7pm.

Emergency services and gardaí responded to a call-out about the incident but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men, who are both in their 30s, have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the fatal stabbing.

The scene of the incident has been preserved for a forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The body currently remains at the scene, with a postmortem examination to take place at a later date.

The two men who were arrested are being held in Finglas and Blanchardstown garda stations under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A Garda spokesman said investigating gardaí were appealing for anyone with information about the fatal stabbing to come forward.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Finglas Garda station on 01 6667500, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.