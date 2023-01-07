Man granted bail following Ballymun drugs seizure

Garda Peter Elliot told the court that the accused was detained following searches 'in relation to a large quantity of drugs' valued at more than €30,000.

A man has been granted bail after gardaí charged him over a seizure of a “large quantity” of tablets worth €32,200 during searches in Ballymun in Dublin.

Robert Hanratty (46) of White Acre Place, Ballymun, appeared before Judge Marie Quirke at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

He is charged with unlawful possession of zopiclone tablets at his home address and Shangan Road in Ballymun on January 6th. The charges are contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Garda Peter Elliot told the court that the accused was detained following searches “in relation to a large quantity of drugs” valued at more than €30,000.

Mr Hanratty was brought to Ballymun Garda station and later charged after which “he made no reply”.

Garda Elliot said he had no objection to bail and accepted conditions proposed by defence solicitor Andrew Walsh.

Judge Quirke ordered Mr Hanratty to obtain a new phone, give his number to the arresting garda and remain contactable. The solicitor said his client would do that by Monday.

He was ordered to sign on daily at his local Garda station and to stay out of the Shangan Court area.

Mr Hanratty did not address the court and has not indicated how he will plead.

Garda Elliot said a file on the case needed to be completed, and he sought a 12-week adjournment due to delays in obtaining forensic results.

Judge Quirke granted an order to disclose evidence to the defence “because this has to move forward”.

She remanded Mr Hanratty on a €200 bond to appear again on March 30th.

The judge also granted him legal aid after noting he was unemployed and on social welfare.