Woman (80s) seriously injured in Galway hit-and-run

A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run traffic incident in Oranmore, Co Galway, on Friday evening.

The incident occurred on the Old Limerick Road shortly after 5pm. The pedestrian, in her 80s, was struck by a car. The driver failed to remain at the scene.

The woman was taken to University Hospital Galway with serious injuries.

The Old Limerick Road is closed for an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place and the road will remain closed until Saturday.

Gardaí have appealed for any road users with camera or dash-cam footage, who were travelling in Oranmore between 4.30pm and 5.30pm, to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Oranmore Garda Station on 091 388 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.