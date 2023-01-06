Police hunting killer of Natalie McNally search areas near her home

Natalie McNally from Lurgan was stabbed in her home in December

Police hunting the killer of Armagh woman Natalie McNally have been searching areas close to her home in Lurgan.

The PSNI said detectives also went to a business property in the Armagh and Craigavon area on Thursday as part of their investigation.

Ms McNally, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was stabbed in her home in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan, Co Armagh, on 18th December. Police have made two arrests but no-one has been charged.

A 32-year-old man arrested on 19th December was released unconditionally and is no longer a suspect.

A second man detained on 21st December, also 32, has been released on police bail to allow for further inquiries.

On Thursday, Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness, leading the investigation, said his main line of inquiry was that Ms McNally, 32, was killed by someone she knew and was comfortable allowing into her home.

Mr McGuinness also said he did not think there was a risk to other women in the area.

On Friday, a PSNI spokesman said: “Detectives investigating the murder of Natalie McNally are carrying out searches of the Silverwood Green area in Lurgan as part of the ongoing investigation.

“Detectives attended a business property in Armagh and Craigavon yesterday to carry out inquiries as part of the investigation.”

It is understood the inquiries at the business premises related to the seizure of CCTV footage from public transport.

Ms McNally worked for Translink. A Translink spokesperson said: “We were shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and friend Natalie. We will assist the PSNI in every way possible.”

Police said earlier in the week that they believe they have recovered the weapon used in the murder.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill with Natalie McNally's brothers (left to right) Declan, Niall and Brendan during a vigil for women who have died in violent circumstances outside the Parliament Buildings, Belfast, on Thursday, 5th December. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA

A silent vigil for Ms McNally, at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, was held on Thursday, attended by her three brothers.

Her brother Declan McNally told those at the vigil: “Whatever differences of opinions there are in this country we know there is no difference of opinion and everybody wants to see an end to violence against women and girls.

“And everybody in society has to redouble our efforts to end violence against women and girls in memory of our sister Natalie.”