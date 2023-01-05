Cannabis value at €1m seized and man arrested in Dundalk

Gardaí have seized 50kgs of drugs with an estimated street value of €1 million in Co Louth.

The herbal cannabis was seized during a search of a property on the Ecco Road, Dundalk, shortly before 4pm on Tuesday.

One man, aged in his 20s was arrested at the scene and was taken to Dundalk Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The drugs are to be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The search was part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in 2021. The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks.