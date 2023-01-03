Two further arrests over stabbing incident at Killarney hotel

Four people were taken to hospital for treatment for stab wounds following the fight. Photograph: iStock

Two further men have been arrested over a melee where a number of people suffered stab wounds at a Co Kerry hotel being used as a direct provision centre in recent days.

Earlier on Tuesday, six men were charged in connection with the public order incident.

A fight broke out at about 8.15pm on New Year’s Day in a hotel in Killarney between two groups of men.

Four people were taken to hospital for treatment for stab wounds following the fight, which saw a large garda presence descend on the hotel.

The six men, all in their 20s and 30s, were being accommodated at a reception centre for asylum seekers at the Hotel Killarney on Park Road.

Two of the men had been arrested on the night, while four were arrested on Monday.

A garda spokesman confirmed on Tuesday that the six men arrested over the public order incident had been charged.

“All six are expected to appear before a sitting of Killarney District Court this morning, Tuesday 3rd January, at 10:30am,” he said.

Two further men have been arrested over the altercation and are being detained at Killarney Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested on Tuesday morning by gardaí.