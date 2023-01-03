Large quantity of ammunition, cocaine, seized in Finglas

The bullets and shotgun cartridges seized in Finglas on January 1st

A large quantity of ammunition was seized during a Garda search in the Finglas area of Dublin on New Year’s Day.

Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit in Finglas Garda Station searched a residential property and a number of vehicles last Friday afternoon, in an operation to target the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the area.

A large quantity of 9mm bullets, a number of shotgun cartridges and approximately €6,000 of cocaine were discovered and seized.

The ammunition will be sent to the Garda ballistics unit for analysis and the drugs will be subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing, according to gardaí.