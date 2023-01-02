Gardaí arrest man for questioning about New Year’s Day assault in Cork city

Gardaí were called to a house on Magazine Road in Cork at about 4:45pm on New Year's Day. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Gardaí have arrested a 44-year-old man for questioning about a serious assault on New Year’s Day which almost led to another man bleeding to death from a slash wound to the head.

Gardaí learned of the attack when they responded to a call from a tenant in a house in Magazine Road on Cork’s southside around 4.45pm who told them that another tenant had been injured.

Officers found the injured man (59) in a bedroom with a towel, trying to staunch a wound to his head from which he was bleeding profusely, having been struck by his assailant with a bottle.

Gardaí worked to try to staunch the bleeding by compressing the head wound until HSE paramedics arrived, and he was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

The man underwent emergency surgery and several blood transfusions, and it’s understood that he is now in a serious but stable condition at CUH on Monday after earlier being in a critical condition.

According to a garda source, the injured man, a Ukrainian national, was very lucky to survive as he had suffered a severed artery and was in danger of bleeding to death when gardaí arrived.

“This was a very serious assault – the injured fellow had an artery severed and lost a lot of blood but the members, who were called, managed to put pressure on the wound to stop him bleeding out.

“It really was touch and go for the fellow for a while, but he’s had a couple of transfusions and while his condition is still serious, it looks like he should come through, but it was a close run thing.”

It’s understood that a number of foreign nationals, who are living in the rented accommodation, had been drinking on New Year’s Day when a row broke out and one man hit the victim with a bottle.

Gardaí arrested a Latvian man at the scene for a public order offence after the man, who was very intoxicated, became aggressive and threatening towards officers in the house.

The man was brought to Togher Garda station where, after he sobered up, gardaí began questioning him about the serious assault on his fellow tenant.

The arrested man is now being detained at Togher under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardaí to detain suspects for up to 24 hours before they have to be charged or released.

Garda technical experts carried out a forensic examination of the scene of the assault in the rented house and gardaí have also taken witness statements from other tenants.

They have appealed to the public for assistance and are particularly anxious to speak to anyone who may have been in the area between 4pm and 5pm on New Year’s Day.

They are particularly anxious to speak to anyone who noticed anything suspicious or overheard a dispute or disturbance in the area. Anyone with information should contact Togher Garda station on 021-4947120.