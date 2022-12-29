Teenager arrested following stabbing of man in Co Cork

Man (29) suffered at least one stab wound when he was attacked with a bottle in Carraigaline, Co Cork. Photograph: Alan Betson

A 19-year-old teenager has been arrested and a second is helping gardaí with their inquiries in relation to a serious assault which has left a 29-year-old man fighting for his life in hospital.

Detectives arrested the teenager for questioning after he presented himself at Togher Garda Station around 10pm on Thursday night following the assault in Carrigaline in South Cork earlier in the day.

A 29-year-old local man suffered at least one stab wound when he was attacked with a bottle on the road in the Glenwood Court area in the town at about 5.30pm on Wednesday.

The emergency services were alerted, and paramedics worked to stabilise the man at the scene before he was rushed to Cork University Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

It’s understood the man, from Glenwood estate, remains in critical condition at Cork University Hospital on Thursday morning following the emergency surgery on Wednesday night.

Gardaí have cordoned off the scene and garda technical experts are due to carry out a forensic examination of the roadway on Thursday for DNA evidence to help them establish who was involved.

Meanwhile, the teenager, who is also from Carrigaline, was taken into custody at Togher Garda Station where he is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardaí to detain suspects for up to 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a second teenager, aged 18 and also from Carrigaline, presented himself at Carrigaline Garda Station earlier in the evening and is assisting gardaí with their inquiries into the stabbing incident.

Gardaí have started gathering CCTV footage from the Glenwood estate and around the town to try and establish what happened and what led to the assault.

They are also carrying out door-to-door inquires in the Glenwood Estate area and have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed anything unusual between 5pm and 5.45pm or the actual assault to contact them.

They have also appealed to passing motorists with dashcam footage to contact them at Togher Garda Station on 021-4947120 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.