Garda to spend over €32m on upgrading aircraft fleet

An Garda Síochána is to spend over €32 million in the coming year on updating its fleet of aircraft.

As well as a new fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, the force is also acquiring new water craft for the Garda Water Unit.

By far the largest purchase will be a twin-engined aeroplane to replace the 25-year-old Pilatus Britten-Norman of the Garda Air Support Unit. The aircraft, which is based in Casement Aerodrome in Dublin, is chiefly used for high-altitude surveillance purposes and is rarely spotted in public.

The Garda is seeking to replace Britten-Norman with a “New high-wing, twin-engine monoplane”. This will include computer and surveillance systems designed for police use.

High-wing aircraft are preferred by law enforcement as they offer better visibility of activity on the ground.

Around €7 million in extra funding was provided in the 2023 Department of Justice budget to acquire a new aeroplane but according to tendering documents, the final price is likely to be around €18 million, including maintenance services.

The force is also seeking to spend €12.5 million on at least one additional helicopter for the Garda Air Support Unit. This means the unit will be equipped with at least three twin-engined helicopters by the end of 2023.

The new helicopters will come equipped with “integrated police mission equipment”, including sophicated thermal imaging cameras. The price will also include maintenance of the force’s existing two Eurocopter aircraft.

All aircraft will be flown by Defence Forces Air Corps pilots. It will be the first purchase of a new helicopter by the Garda in 16 years.

Around €1.2 million has also been earmarked for the purchase of four “rigid hull inflatable boats” (Rhibs) which will be fitted with two engines and navigational and electronic equipment.

They will be “required to operate by day and night subject to weather conditions” and be capable of launching from locations around the country.

As well as operating in smooth waters, the craft will be capable of operating more than three miles from shore. Such craft are typically used in searches and by Garda divers.