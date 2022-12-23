Crime & Law

Woman (30s) seriously assaulted in Co Tipperary car park

Gardaí seeking information on incident which took place in Clonmel in early hours of last Sunday

Garda stock, crime scene no entry

Gardaí are keen to speak to any person who was in the vicinity of Emmet Street, Clonmel or who was in Cashel Street car park between 2:25am and 3:00am. File photograph

Tim O'Brien
Fri Dec 23 2022 - 21:43

Gardaí in Clonmel are investigating an incident involving the serious assault of a woman, aged in her early 30s, which occurred at Cashel Street car park in Clonmel, Co Tipperary last Sunday.

Gardaí are keen to speak to any person who was in the vicinity of Emmet Street, or any person who was in Cashel Street car park between 2:25am and 3:00am.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information is asked to contact the investigation team at Clonmel Garda station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

