Woman (30s) seriously assaulted in Co Tipperary car park

Gardaí in Clonmel are investigating an incident involving the serious assault of a woman, aged in her early 30s, which occurred at Cashel Street car park in Clonmel, Co Tipperary last Sunday.

Gardaí are keen to speak to any person who was in the vicinity of Emmet Street, or any person who was in Cashel Street car park between 2:25am and 3:00am.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information is asked to contact the investigation team at Clonmel Garda station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.