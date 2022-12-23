Four arrested after €2.4m worth of cannabis seized in Dublin

The cannabis herb was seized during a series of searches in Dublin on Thursday. Photograph: An Garda Siochána

Four men have been arrested in relation to drug trafficking offences after gardaí seized €2.4 million worth of cannabis in Dublin.

On Thursday, gardaí intercepted two vehicles shortly after 2pm and searched a residential premises in the south inner city area, and a business premises in west Dublin.

In the course of the operation, 120 kilograms of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €2.4 million was recovered.

The seizure was a result of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime activity under Operation Tara, which involved personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and supported by the Special Crime Task Force.

Four males, who were aged 25, 39, 39 and 46 years, were arrested in relation to drug trafficking activity pursuant to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/84.

They are currently detained at Kevin Street Garda station and Irishtown Garda station under the provisions of Section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

A spokesman for the gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

Separately, gardaí in Galway seized cocaine with an estimated street value of €70,000 following a search of a property in the city.

Gardaí attached to the Galway divisional drug unit, assisted by other units, carried out a search under warrant at a residence in Newcastle, Galway city at approximately 9.30pm on Thursday.

During the course of this operation suspected Cocaine with an estimated street value of €70,000 was seized. The drugs will be sent for further analysis.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and was taken to Galway Garda station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations ongoing, a garda spokesman added.