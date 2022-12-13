Van driver attempted to ‘abduct’ young boy in south Dublin

Gardaí in South Dublin are investigating an incident during which an approach was made to a child on the street as part of a possible attempted abduction. A report has been made to Irishtown Garda station about a suspect, who was in a van at the time.

It has been alleged the man made efforts to lure a young boy into his vehicle at about 3pm around Bath Avenue and O’Connell Gardens. The child and other family members were walking from a nearby school towards their home when the incident is said to have taken place.

The young boy is understood to have run in advance of family members and it was at that point the approach to the child was allegedly made. The child was not harmed as he ran towards his home, which was nearby.

The incident was reported to gardaí and, in reply to queries, Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, confirmed an allegation had been made and was being investigated.

“Gardaí in Donnybrook are investigating an alleged incident of an approach to a child that occurred on Bath Avenue, Dublin 4, on Monday, December 12th, at approximately 3pm,” the statement said, adding investigations into the incident were ongoing.

One Garda source said the news of the allegation had spread in the South Dublin area and had caused distress in the community. Gardaí were gathering CCTV footage recorded in the Bath Avenue and O’Connell Gardens area around the time the alleged approach was made. They were hopeful the footage, as well as speaking to the boy and his family, may help them trace the man and determine what took place.