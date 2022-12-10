Body found in ‘unexplained circumstances’ in Co Meath

Gardaí said the office of the State Pathologist has been notified. Photograph: Alan Betson

Gardaí have begun an investigation into the discovery of a body in “unexplained circumstances” on Saturday afternoon in Co Meath.

The scene in Kilbride, Ashbourne, is being preserved and the Garda Technical Bureau is due to conduct a technical examination.

It is understood the body is wrapped in material, and the gender and age of the deceased will not be established until initial technical examinations have been completed.

Gardaí said the office of the State Pathologist has been notified and the results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

READ MORE

No further information is available at present, gardaí said.