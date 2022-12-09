Revenue seize more than €361,000 worth of cannabis with help of detector dogs

Sam, one of the Revenue detector dogs involved in the operation. Photograph: Revenue

Revenue has seized herbal and resin cannabis with an estimated street value of more than €361,000 as part of routine operations over the last two days.

The discoveries were made at two facilities in Dublin with the help of detector dogs Sam and Bailey. The finds consisted of 17kgs of herbal cannabis and 1kg of resin.

The full amount of cannabis products seized by Revenue on Thursday and Friday. Photograph: Revenue

The dogs detected the drugs in parcels that were labelled as ‘Christmas gifts’, ‘food’ and ‘shoes’. The parcels had been sent from the United States, Canada, Spain and Italy and were being shipped to addresses in counties Dublin and Louth. The seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations against the importation of illegal drugs into the State.

Investigations in to this week’s seizure are ongoing.