Revenue officers seize more than €425,000 in cash with assistance of detector dog at Dublin Port

More than €425,000 in cash was seized by Revenue at Dublin Port on Tuesday with the assistance of a detector dog.

It is suspected that the cash is the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity and it is now detained by Revenue in accordance with proceeds of crime legislation.

A man in his 40s from Lithuania was taken to Store Street Garda station for questioning.

The cash was discovered as a result of routine profiling and with the assistance of a detector dog named Alfie, when a foot passenger was stopped and searched by Revenue officers before departing Dublin Port by Ferry to France.

Following the seizure of the cash, Revenue officers were granted a three-month cash detention order on Wednesday by Judge Paula Murphy.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.