Fifteen dogs and three horses rescued during Garda search operation in Co Tipperary

One of the rescued dogs, with injuries near its nose and eyes. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

Fifteen dogs and three horses were rescued by the ISPCA during a Garda search operation in Clonmel, Co Tipperary on Wednesday.

During the searches at a number of premises in Clonmel, three caravans, which are suspected to have been stolen, were seized by Gardaí.

A quantity of suspected controlled drugs was also seized by Gardaí, with an estimated street value of €2,000. Meanwhile, the animals were rescued by the ISPCA during the search.

One of the horses rescued as part of the operation. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

The cages were some of the animals were found. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

Five people, three men and two women, were arrested during the operation. All five were detained in Garda stations in the Tipperary Division.

One man and two women have since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. The two other men remain detained, Gardaí said.

Investigations are ongoing.