Man shot in Finglas as part of gangland feud, gardaí believe

A man was recovering in a Dublin hospital on Monday night after being shot in what gardaí believe was a feud-related murder attempt. The wounded man is a close associate of a gang leader from Finglas, north Dublin, who has been embroiled in two separate gangland feuds in the area.

Gardaí confirmed the man had been shot at about 9pm and it is understood he was wounded in the hand or arm in what appeared to be a well-planned attack. The shooting occurred on Cardiffsbridge Road and a car believed to have been used by the gunman and an associate was found on fire in the nearby Berryfield area.

The injured man was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment. While his injuries were not life-threatening, gardaí believe the gunman intended to kill him. The attack will raise concerns that the gang the victim is linked to has become further embroiled in feuding with two rival factions from the area.

Finglas has witnessed an outbreak of feuding this year resulting in the gun murder of James Whelan (29) on the Deanstown estate in April. His killing was part of a pattern of violence that included assaults, a violent abduction, a series of arson attacks and drive-by shootings in the area.

While gardaí have conducted a number of high-profile operations - resulting in seizures of firearms and drugs - they say the feuding has shown no signs of abating. Earlier this year gardaí joined forces with Dublin City Council to search and then board up a number of local authority houses in Finglas which were being used as a base by young gang members.

However, the murder of Whelan, who was a leading figure in one of the three feuding factions, is still expected to be avenged. His mother’s home was also extensively damaged by fire in a petrol bombing four weeks after the father of one was gunned down.