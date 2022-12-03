Fresh appeal over missing woman Sandra Collins last seen 22 years ago

Gardaí have renewed an appeal for information ahead of the anniversary of the disappearance and murder of the woman in Co Mayo. Photograph: PA

Gardaí have renewed an appeal for information ahead of the anniversary of the disappearance and murder of a woman in Co Mayo.

Sandra Collins was last sighted on the night of December 4th, 2000 at about 11pm in the Country Kitchen premises on George’s Street, Killala. She was last seen after she bought chips in a local takeaway and a pink fleece, later identified as hers, was found on the pier in Killala.

She was 28 years old at the time of her disappearance.

A gardaí spokeswoman said the search and investigation remains active.

“An Garda Síochána and the Collins family are encouraging anyone who might have information, which perhaps they thought was insignificant at the time, to come forward,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballina Garda station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, CrimeStoppers 1800 250 025 or any Garda station.

“Anyone who contacts An Garda Síochána will be treated with confidentiality, compassion and sensitivity,” the spokeswoman said. – PA