Gardaí seize submachine gun and ammunition in Finglas

Gardaí seized a suspected firearm along with a silencer, loaded magazine and ammunition during the course of a search at an apartment complex in Finglas. Photograph: Garda Press Office

Gardaí have seized a submachine gun along with a silencer and ammunition from a house in Finglas, Dublin following an intelligence led search.

The weapon which appears to be Eastern European in origin and in good working condition, was found in the maintenance area of an apartment complex in Dublin 11 last Friday.

Gardaí from Finglas conducted the search on Friday afternoon “as a result of information received”, the Garda said in a statement.

The gun was found wrapped in plastic white sheeting and double-bagged in bin bags. Beside it was a silencer, a loaded magazine and a small white bag containing 10 9mm bullets.

The items will be sent to the Garda Ballistics Unit to determine if the weapon is linked to any ongoing investigations.