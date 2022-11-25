Gardaí monitoring social media activity around immigration protests

Commissioner Drew Harris: 'There is commentary of concern being expressed across social media around certain groups and certain individuals.' Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Gardaí are monitoring social media activity around protests related to immigration but there is no particular concern that violence is being planned, Commissioner Drew Harris has said.

He likened the strategy of some groups to a “Trojan Horse”, where they try to “infect themselves” into protest movements.

“So we watch it very carefully and obviously if a policing response is necessary then we will do that,” he said.

There have been protests in Dublin’s East Wall in recent days over plans to accommodate refugees in a former ESB office building with local politicians suggesting there was a lack of consultation with the community.

READ MORE

Garda sources said a small number of those involved in the protests have been closely associated with the far-right movement, who they believe are seeking to take advantage of the concerns being raised by some East Wall residents and raise wider concerns about immigration.

Earlier this week Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman said “nefarious groups” are seeking to misuse communities’ concerns about immigration and housing to further their agendas.

Asked about his level of concern that far-right groups are infiltrating protests about immigration and if they could turn violent, Mr Harris replied: “We have no particular concern at this moment in respect of violence.

“We are observing ... the social media commentary in the background of some of this ... There is commentary of concern being expressed across social media around certain groups and certain individuals.”

He said that part of An Garda Síochána’s national security role is to monitor individuals and groups that could “pose a threat either in terms of public order or violence”.

“So that’s obviously a part of our role, we’re watching it carefully.”

Mr Harris said of the East Wall protests that there were no incidents reported to him.

He said gardaí had been there to ensure the peace is preserved and that the protests take place in a safe environment.

Mr O’Gorman and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, a Dublin Central TD, met East Wall residents to discuss the issue of refugee accommodation on Friday. After the meeting Mr Donohoe thanked the residents for attending.

He said: “They raised very important and sensitive matters in a direct and appropriate manner.

“I recognise that these are deeply important issues for a community that I am privileged to represent in Dáil Éireann.

“I will continue to engage with representatives to provide information and I will do my best to respond appropriately to their concerns.”