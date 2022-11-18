Irishman (68) dies of stab wounds after row at Spanish holiday resort

The incident occurred around 10.30am at a property in Benidorm. Photograph: iStock

A British man was under police guard in a Costa Blanca hospital on Friday after an Irish man he allegedly stabbed during a fight died from his wounds in hospital.

The two men were rushed to a hospital near Benidorm on Thursday morning after an altercation at a property in the resort.

Police said they had been informed the 68-year-old Irish man had lost his fight for life despite being revived at the scene of the stabbing.

The British man (62) suffered less serious stab wounds in the altercation and remains at Marina Baixa Hospital in nearby Villajoyosa. He is expected to be taken to a police station for questioning when his health permits.

The incident occurred around 10.30am at a property in Benidorm’s Rincon de Loix area which is popularly known as Little England.

A spokesman for Spain’s national police, said on Thursday morning “an emergency call was received saying two men bleeding from apparent stab wounds were in a property in Benidorm.

“Officers found a British 62-year-old who had suffered stab wounds outside the property when they arrived and another man, a 68-year-old Irish man, on an upper floor of the property in a very serious condition with multiple stab wounds to his chest, abdomen, head and left leg.

“Today we have received written confirmation from the hospital both men had been admitted to saying the injured Irish man has died. The investigation is continuing.”