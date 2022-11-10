Man dies following assault in Co Waterford eight days ago

Gardaí have examined CCTV footage from the area as part of its investigation into the man’s death

A man has died following an assault in Co Waterford eight days ago.

Gardaí responded to reports of an assault on Barrack Street, Tallow, Co Waterford, at about 12.35am on November 2nd.

The man, who was in his twenties, died at Cork University Hospital on Wednesday.

The scene of the assault was sealed off and a full forensic examination was conducted by Garda Technical Bureau officers.

READ MORE

Gardaí have examined CCTV footage from the area as part of its investigation into the man’s death.

A man in his thirties was arrested at the scene and brought to Dungarvan Garda Station. He has since been charged and appeared before Carrick-on-Suir District Court on November 3rd.