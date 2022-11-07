Suspect held on suspicion of murdering Belgian man in Co Westmeath

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 65-year-old man in Co Westmeath last month.

Stephen (Stefan) Nivelles Posschier, originally from Belgium, was found dead at his home in Rattin at about 6pm on October 25th.

Gardaí said that Mr Posschier, who worked as a medium, clairvoyant and shamanic healer, died in “violent circumstances”.

In a statement on Monday, gardaí said that a man in his 20s was arrested “on suspicion of murder”.

READ MORE

He is currently detained in Mullingar Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.

Mr Posschier went under the stage name Stefan De Guylian and worked in Ireland and overseas. On his Facebook page he described himself as a “spiritual shamanic advisor and tarot master”.

The psychic, who had lived in the Westmeath/Carlow area for more than 20 years, is survived by his son, mother and siblings.