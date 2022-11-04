Cannabis valued at €110,000 seized in Coolock, Dublin

The search was carried out by officers of the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the North Central Coolock and Clontarf Garda drugs units. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

Herbal cannabis with a street value of €110,000 was seized in a joint Garda and Customs operation in Coolock, north Dublin, on Friday.

The 5.5 kilograms of cannabis was recovered in a search targeting people suspected of involvement in organised crime operating in the Coolock area.

A man aged 35 was arrested and detained at Raheny Garda station on Friday night.

The search was carried out by officers of the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the North Central Coolock and Clontarf Garda drugs units.

READ MORE

The Garda said its investigations are ongoing.