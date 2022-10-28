Appeal for witnesses to cash-in-transit robbery

Gardaí at Kevin Street station have asked for anyone who saw the robbery to come forward Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Witnesses to a cash-in-transit robbery in Dublin 8, are being sought by gardaí.

The armed robbery took place at about 4.15pm on Thursday as a security man was leaving a convenience store and post office on New Street South with a cash box. The security guard was accosted at gunpoint by the robber who made off with the cash box in a car that had been waiting nearby.

No shots were fired and none of the security personnel were physically harmed in the course of the incident. The waiting car was described as a dark grey Volkswagen Touran.

Gardaí at Kevin Street station have asked for anyone who saw the robbery to come forward. They are particularly appealing to motorists who were on New Street South to check for video footage, including dash cam recordings, of the area at the time and make it available to them.

READ MORE

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda station 01 6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111.