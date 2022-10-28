Crime & Law

Appeal for witnesses to cash-in-transit robbery

The armed robbery took place at about 4.15pm on Thursday as a security man was leaving a convenience store and post office in Dublin 8

22/01/2021 ****FILE PHOTO **** A Garda Car at the CHQ building at The IFSC in Dublin's city Centre yesterday.Garda in Store Street investigating the serious assault that occurred on the pedestrian walkway, between Georges Dock and Custom House Quay IFSC Dublin 1 on Wednesday night 20th January 2021 have made an arrest. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Gardaí at Kevin Street station have asked for anyone who saw the robbery to come forward Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Tim O'Brien
Fri Oct 28 2022 - 17:31

Witnesses to a cash-in-transit robbery in Dublin 8, are being sought by gardaí.

The armed robbery took place at about 4.15pm on Thursday as a security man was leaving a convenience store and post office on New Street South with a cash box. The security guard was accosted at gunpoint by the robber who made off with the cash box in a car that had been waiting nearby.

No shots were fired and none of the security personnel were physically harmed in the course of the incident. The waiting car was described as a dark grey Volkswagen Touran.

Gardaí at Kevin Street station have asked for anyone who saw the robbery to come forward. They are particularly appealing to motorists who were on New Street South to check for video footage, including dash cam recordings, of the area at the time and make it available to them.

READ MORE

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda station 01 6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111.

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien is an Irish Times journalist

LATEST STORIES